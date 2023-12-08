SLO is getting a non-stop flight to Las Vegas — just in time for the holidays

Travelers will soon be able to fly directly to Las Vegas from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport — just in time for the holidays.

Alaska Airlines will launch its first non-stop flight from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas on Dec. 14, according to airport deputy director Courtney Pene.

The direct flight will be offered daily, with the flight from San Luis Obispo leaving in the morning and the flight from Las Vegas returning at night, Pene said.

Alaska Airlines will service the new route using an Embraer 175, which has 76 seats, according to Pene.

The holiday season is a busy time for the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, so Pene recommends that travelers arrive two hours before their flight’s departure time, she said.

“This allows ample time for check-in procedures, security screenings and navigating through the terminal, especially during this heightened travel season,” she wrote in an email to The Tribune.

During peak travel times, parking spaces can fill up quickly, so the airport recommends using ride share or arranging drop offs, Pene said.

The airport also opened a new cell phone waiting area, which is a designated parking area with free Wi-Fi, lighting and access to a restroom.

“The intent of the cell phone waiting area is to help streamline the pick-up process, reducing congestion around the terminal curbside,” Pene said.

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport also offers direct flights to San Diego, Portland and Seattle through Alaska Airlines; Dallas Fort Worth and Phoenix through American Airlines; and San Francisco, Los Angeles and Denver through United Airlines.