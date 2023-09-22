SLO gym owner charged with 5 crimes amid hidden camera investigation, court documents show

The San Luis Obispo women’s gym owner accused of hiding a camera in a bathroom was charged with five crimes Thursday, including violating privacy, court documents show.

Cole Corrigan, 35, found himself at the center of a investigation after one of his clients found a hidden camera in the bathroom at CCC Fitness, described as a “24-hour gym for females.”

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office charged Corrigan with using an instrument to view an area of privacy — a misdemeanor. Court documents show the charge is related to an incident on Sept. 13.

The hidden camera was found and reported to the San Luis Obispo Police Department on Aug. 29, and detectives served a search warrant at Corrigan’s Morro Bay residence on Sept. 13.

The search warrant ended with Corrigan’s arrest on suspicion of gun and drug charges.

This charge applies to using any type of camera, binoculars, telescope or another device to view inside a bedroom, bathroom, dressing room or any other place where the people inside have a reasonable expectation of privacy.

A women told The Tribune that Corrigan stalked her by watching her from outside her bedroom window from around 2005 through 2007.

Court documents show Corrigan was convicted of misdemeanor prowling in 2007 in relation to the accusation.

Prowling is defined as lingering, loitering or wandering in the property of another without a lawful purpose or for the purpose of committing a crime.

In addition to the hidden camera charge, Corrigan was charged with gun and drug crimes.

During the Sept. 13 search warrant, court documents show, detectives found an unserialized gun, also known as a “ghost gun,” as well as ammunition and testosterone at Corrigan’s house.

Corrigan was convicted of a felony drug charge in 2007 and is not allowed to own a firearm or ammunition under California law.

In September, he was charged with three felony gun crimes: felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and possession of an undetectable firearm.

Court documents show he was also charged with misdemeanor drug possession of testosterone.

Corrigan’s arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 27.