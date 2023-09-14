SLO gym owner suspected of planting hidden camera is arrested on gun, drug charges

The San Luis Obispo women’s gym owner accused of hiding a camera in a bathroom was arrested after detectives found a “ghost gun” during a search at his house on Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said in a news release.

Cole Corrigan, 35, has been at the center of a hidden camera investigation after one of his clients found a camera in the bathroom at his “24-hour gym for females,” known as CCC Fitness.

San Luis Obispo Police Department detectives served a search warrant at his home on the 2000 block of Bayview in Morro Bay on Wednesday.

At Corrigan’s home, detectives found a gun without a serial number, also known as a “ghost gun.” A “misdemeanor quantity” of a controlled substance was also found at the home.

Corrigan was convicted of a felony drug charge in 2007, which disqualifies him from being able to legally purchase or possess a firearm and ammunition.

Officers arrested Corrigan at his home during the search.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition — both felonies. He is also suspected of two misdemeanors — possession of an undetectable firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

“The investigation into the hidden video camera at CCC Fitness in ongoing, and charges related to that investigation have not yet been sent to the district attorney,” police said in the release.

Corrigan was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail following his arrest, according the the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office booking log. Corrigan was no longer in custody as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s inmate database.