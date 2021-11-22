SLO homicide reported in area of homeless camp

A homicide took place in San Luis Obispo over the weekend, police confirmed Monday.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department planned to release more information about the death later Monday, police Capt. Brian Amoroso said.

Reports on the Facebook group SLO County News, which tracks breaking news and current events in San Luis Obispo County, indicated a person was killed Saturday night.

SLO County News posters mentioned a Pulse Point emergency tracking incident that cited a “suspected homicide” with a “suspect in custody.”

The incident took place in an open space between Highway 101 and Megan’s Organic Market, which is known to be an area where homeless people camp out, according to police.

“That’s a pretty big homeless encampment area over there,” said Megan Souza, who owns the cannabis retail business at 280 South Higuera St.

Souza said she was unaware of the incident until Monday.

She said her business is cooperating with police by sharing surveillance camera footage of the outside of the shop. It’s unclear if the footage captured any suspicious activity, she said.

“We basically handed over all of our footage from that time frame,” Souza said.