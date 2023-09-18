SLO man accused of shooting ghost gun arrested on suspicion of DUI, weapons crimes

A San Luis Obispo man accused of firing gunshots Sunday morning in a local neighborhood was arrested on suspicion of weapons crimes and drunk driving with a suspended license, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Residents reported hearing two shots in the 1100 block of Montalban Street in San Luis Obispo around 9:08 a.m. Sunday and seeing a white sedan speed away from the area, police said Monday in a news release.

While police officers were conducting their investigation, the car returned to the area, police said in the release.

Officers stopped the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Ernest Samuel Chavez Jr., according to police.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a non-serialized automatic assault rifle, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun,” on the front passenger seat, the release said.

The rifle had an empty 30-round magazine, police said, and two spent shell casings were found inside the car.

This non-serialized automatic assault rifle was seized from the vehicle of 25-year-old Ernest Samuel Chavez Jr. of San Luis Obispo, who was arrested on suspicion of weapons crimes and drunken driving, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to police, Chavez was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Police said Chavez was arrested on suspicion of three weapons-related felony crimes: discharging a firearm negligently, possession of an assault weapon and carrying a loaded firearm.

He was also arrested arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license and having a second DUI offense in 10 years, both misdemeanors, the release said.

According to police, detectives obtained a search warrant and searched Chavez’s residence on Montalban Street, where they found and seized an additional 30-round magazine as well as live .223 caliber ammunition and spent shell casings.

Chavez was being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail as of Monday afternoon, according to jail custody logs.