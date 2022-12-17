SLO man arrested after being hit by car, making threats, police say

A San Luis Obispo man was arrested Friday afternoon after he was hit by a car and allegedly began making threats and behaving erratically downtown.

According to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release, officers responded to a report of a male sitting in the roadway at Higuera and Broad streets at approximately 3:19 p.m.

As officers arrived, the man — later identified as Joshua Dollins, 44 — was struck by a car traveling westbound on Higuera Street, according to the news release.

When officers attempted to aid Dollins, “he was agitated, uncooperative and stated he wanted ‘suicide by cop,’” the release said. Officers attempted to negotiate with Dollins using Crisis Intervention Techniques, but he became “increasingly threatening to the officers and posed a substantial risk to officers and the community.”

Police said Dollins then indicated he had a weapon and “would use it to cause harm,” according to the release.

“Less lethal techniques were utilized to safely apprehend Dollins without further incident,” the release said.

Dollins was transported to a local hospital for assessment of his injuries and is expected to be booked into SLO County Jail on suspicion of a charge of felony resisting arrest, according to the release.

The driver of the car that hit Dollins remained at the location and was cooperative, police said.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis or need help finding mental health resources, call the Central Coast Hotline at 800-783-0607. You may also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741-741.