SLO man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting 2 children

Editor’s note: This story contains child sexual assault.

A San Luis Obispo man was arrested and charged with multiple child sexual assault felonies Thursday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said in a news release.

Josue Perez Rosales, 46, is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy.

According to the release, Rosales was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting the boy in 2020, but there was not enough evidence for the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office to take the case to trial.

In September, the release said, the female victim reported that Rosales raped her 10 years earlier when she was a 5-year-old girl.

Detectives found the two cases had commonalities reported, police said, and reopened the 2020 case. A judge issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday and Rosales was taken into custody Thursday.

According to the District Attorney’s online case search, Rosales is charged with two counts of sex/sodomy with a child under 10, five counts of lewd act upon a child, two counts of sodomy with a person under 16 and two counts of oral copulation of a person under 16.

Rosales’ bail is set at $500,000.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact 805-594-8025.

How to get help

If you or someone you know are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673. The hotline offers a range of free services including confidential support from a trained staff member, help finding a local health facility, legal and medical advice and referrals for long-term support.

If you or someone you know are a survivor of domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. The hotline offers a range of free services including confidential support from a trained staff member, help finding a local health facility, legal and medical advice and referrals for long-term support.

Survivor support and resources are also available through Lumina Alliance at luminaalliance.org or their Crisis and Information Line at 805-545-8888.