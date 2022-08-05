SLO man who attempted to rob bank arrested after search, police say

A San Luis Obispo man attempted to rob a bank Thursday afternoon but left before he got any money, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

SLO police officers responded to a “suspicious circumstances call” at approximately 4:40 p.m. Thursday made from Mechanics Bank at 2276 Broad St., police said in a news release.

Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 40, “walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money,” then fled shortly after making his demand, according to the release. No weapons were involved in the incident, police said.

Employees “were able to provide a detailed description of Ferguson to responding officers,” police said.

According to the release, officers found Ferguson hiding in a nearby apartment complex.

Ferguson was arrested on suspicion of felony attempted robbery, the release said.

He was being held Friday morning at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.

“The bank did not suffer a loss,” police said in the release.

The investigation is active, and the SLO Police Department is asking for information from witnesses.

If you witnessed the incident, call 805-781-7312 and reference case No. 220804079.