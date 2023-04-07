SLO man was out on bail for robbery, assault. Then he attacked another person, police say

A man out on bail for robbery and assault attacked another man and took his backpack, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Omar Justo, 35, approached the victim at the 1200 block of Marsh Street on the bank of San Luis Obispo Creek near the Toro Street Bridge around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release Thursday.

According to police, Justo demanded that the victim hand over his backpack and threatened to kill and sexually assault the victim when he dropped the bag.

Justo then punched and kicked the victim, dragged him into the creek, prevented him from climbing out of the water and threw large rocks at him, striking him in the torso, police said.

The victim was able to flee to the opposite side of the creek and went to a nearby business to request help, police said.

Police found the man soaking wet and bleeding from the mouth.

He was then transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Officers located Justo in the area where the assault reportedly occurred and took him into custody without incident, police said.

At the time of Wednesday’s alleged attack, Justo, who is homeless, was out on bail, police said.

According to police, Justo was released from custody on Jan. 18 after awaiting trial in San Luis Obispo County Jail for robbery and assault charges related to an incident at an encampment near the interchange of Highway 101 and Madonna Road in June.

He was released in a post-arraignment monitoring program, the police said.

Justo was transported to San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked on suspicion of felony charges of robbery, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, kidnapping and committing a felony while out on bail.

Justo was in jail custody as of Thursday evening in lieu of $150,000 bail, according to jail records.