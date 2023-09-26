SLO man crashed his Prius into Big 5 and stole 7 guns, police say. Now he’s on the run

A San Luis Obispo man is on the run after he allegedly drove his Prius into Big 5 Sporting Goods and stole seven firearms and ammunition early Saturday morning, San Luis Obispo Police Department said in a news release.

At about 2 a.m., police responded to an alarm call indicating that glass at the front of the sporting goods store at 3910 Broad St. had been broken.

When officers arrive, police said, they found a 2006 Toyota Prius driven into the glass front doors and security screen leading to the store at the Marigold Center. The car also had stolen license plates that had been reported to the department on Sept. 12.

Police said the Prius is registered to 25-year-old Michael Giovanni Benadiba.

Officers responding to the scene found the back door of the business propped open. In an adjacent field, they found seven rifles and ammunition that had been taken from the store with the security cable and shelf still attached.

All firearms taken that night have been recovered, police said, but Benadiba has not been located.

Benadiba is alleged to have visited Big 5 the previous day and stolen a pellet gun.

Police found also found stolen items from a previous unreported commercial burglary in the Prius.

Police ask anyone with information about the case or Benadiba’s location to contact Det. Inglehart at 805-594-8074 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7967.

Police included a mug shot of Benadiba from 2020 in the news release.