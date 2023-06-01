SLO man evaded arrest for months, police said. Then he put SLO High on lockdown

A wanted San Luis Obispo man who evaded law enforcement for several months and then led police on a chase Saturday night was arrested Wednesday after fleeing officers again and causing a school lockdown, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said in a news release.

Jordan Smith, 26, who had several warrants out for his arrest, is accused of domestic violence, robbery, drug sales, resisting arrest and a parole violation, the agency said.

On Saturday, Smith led officers on an “extended foot pursuit” in the area of Broad Street and Tank Farm Road, police said, which included law enforcement resources from the San Luis Obispo Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department, and the California Highway Patrol Air Operations helicopter.

Despite the extended resources, Smith ultimately evaded officers and deputies.

On Wednesday, officers located Smith near the Amtrak station at around 11 a.m., and he began to run toward San Luis Obispo High School.





Before Smith reached the school, police said, he climbed onto the roof of a nearby house near the intersection of San Luis Drive and Johnson in an attempt to hide from pursuing officers. That prompted a lockdown at the high school around 12 p.m.

Eventually, Smith surrendered to detectives after negotiations with members of the Police Department crisis negotiations team, the release said. He was taken into custody and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of a parole violation and three warrants.

The lockdown at the school was lifted shortly after Smith’s arrest, police said.

According to the sheriff’s online inmate database, Smith is accused of 12 crimes total, including multiple domestic violence crimes, using tear gas as a weapon, battery and refusing to obey a peace officer. He is being held without bail.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department said it has submitted several additional cases to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. It is unclear at this time whether charges will be filed.