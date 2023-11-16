SLO man suspected of terrorist threats in standoff pleads not guilty to 1 misdemeanor

The man who was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats after a standoff with San Luis Obispo Police Department earlier this month pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor on Thursday.

On Nov. 3, Kona Wilson, 37, allegedly got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend then threatened to kill her while brandishing a knife in his home on South Street, police said at the time.

Police said the woman fled the scene shortly after 1 p.m. and called 911. Wilson had “barricaded himself in the house” while his girlfriend was outside by the time officers arrived on scene.

Police surrounded the house with guns drawn, and surrounding neighbors were asked to shelter in place, police said.

After hours of negotiation, officers deployed a “flash bang” device in the side yard, police said, and Wilson surrendered shortly after.

Around 4:11 p.m., Wilson was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony terrorist threats and misdemeanor domestic violence and exhibiting a deadly weapon, police said.

Despite police recommending a more serious felony charge, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office ultimately charged Wilson with one misdemeanor count: Resisting, obstructing or delay of a peace officer or EMT, court documents show.

Wilson’s next court date is scheduled for January, according to his lawyer Trace Milan.