SLO Mobile Crisis Unit case manager assaulted during outreach, police say

One person was arrested after allegedly assaulting a case manager with San Luis Obispo’s Mobile Crisis Unit on Friday afternoon.

The case manager was assaulted while contacting a transient male during an attempt to provide services near Damon-Garcia Sports Fields, the San Luis Obispo Police Department tweeted.

“During the interaction, the male became agitated and assaulted the MCU case manager,” the tweet said. “He then fled into the field between Damon-Garcia and Tank Farm Road.”

Officers responded to the scene and located the man using a drone, the department said.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken into custody on suspicion of charges of assault and battery, according to police.

The case manager was uninjured, police said.

The city’s Mobile Crisis Unit, under the umbrella of the San Luis Obispo Fire Department, provides crisis support services to individuals experiencing non-emergency mental health challenges, drug and alcohol addiction and chronic homelessness.