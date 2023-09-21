SLO named one of the best ‘off-the-beaten-path’ destinations in U.S. Here’s why

With its small-town charm and proximity to wineries, San Luis Obispo was named one of the best “off-the-beaten-path” destinations in the U.S. by the travel publication Trips to Discover.

The Central Coast city is among 15 “hidden gems” worth traveling to in the country, according to travel writer K.C. Dermody.

Dermody complimented the city’s Thursday night Farmers Market, overflowing with fresh fruits and bustling with local musicians serenading the shoppers.

She noted the city’s proximity to both beaches and “world-class wine country,” and recommended visiting the SLO Museum of Art and local boutiques.

Two downtown Paso Robles restaurants owned by chef Santos MacDonal and his wife received Wine Spectator magazine’s 2018 Award of Excellence, along with other restaurants in San Luis Obispo County.

“There are craft breweries and many outstanding eateries with outdoor tables for taking advantage of the year-round sunshine, while the seaside is just minutes away,” Dermody wrote.

Besides SLO, other “hidden gems” noted in the article include the sand dunes of White Sands National Park in New Mexico, along with small towns like Port Townsend, Washington, with its Victorian buildings and sandy beaches.

Here’s the full list of the 15 best “off-the-beaten-path” destinations in the country:

White Sands National Park, New Mexico Baker City, Oregon Baxter State Park, Maine Port Townsend, Washington Hampton Beach, New Hampshire Tarpon Springs, Florida Pinnacles National Park, California Voyagers National Park, Minnesota Ely, Nevada Buffalo, Wyoming Vernal, Utah North Park, Colorado McCall, Idaho San Luis Obispo, California Houghton, Michigan