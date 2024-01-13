After SLO overdose death, investigators found fentanyl hidden in a Bible in suspect’s RV

Investigators found fentanyl hidden in the pages of a Bible during a search of a San Luis Obispo woman’s RV after a man she allegedly sold drugs to overdosed and died, court testimony revealed Friday.

Brandi Turner, 50, is on trial for murder, accused of selling the fentanyl that prosecutors say killed 30-year-old Quinn Hall on Oct. 26, 2022. Hall’s body was discovered the following day behind the old Animal Services building on Kansas Avenue.

Prosecutors argued Turner knew the risks of fentanyl before selling it, while her defense maintained she was not at fault because Hall was a regular fentanyl user who was aware of the danger.

On Friday, court proceedings began with testimony from Raul Ruano, a lieutenant at the California Men’s Colony. He testified that Turner completed a training outlining the lethal risks of fentanyl on March 18, 2021, when she was a sergeant at the prison.

Turner completed the 29-page training in nine minutes.

California Men’s Colony Lt. Raul Ruano testifies at the trial against Brandi Turner in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Jan. 12, 2024. Turner is accused of selling the fentanyl to Quinn Hall that killed him in 2022.

Detective: Fentanyl found inside bible

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Det. James Silverstein was one of the officers who searched Turner’s RV on Nov. 9, 2022.

Several baggies of substances were found inside the trailer, photos showed, including fentanyl inside a Bible.

White powdery substances, crystallized substance and pressed powder rock-like substances were found inside the RV, photos showed.

Some fentanyl found inside the RV was white, while other was purple, photos showed. Silverstein said fentanyl can be different colors because suppliers will differentiate between batches by color.

Drug paraphernalia inside included syringes, pipes, a bong, aluminum foil and small plastic bags.

Photos of fentanyl hidden inside a Bible found inside Brandi Turner’s RV during a Nov. 9, 2022, search, were shown in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Jan. 12, 2024.

Metal knuckles were also found in a drawer with a bag of substances, photos showed. Silverstein said people who sell drugs often have some kind of weapon near the drugs for protection.

Silverstein confirmed mail and a wallet belonging to someone other than Turner was found on the premises. That person was present during the search, according to previous court testimony. Previous testimony also showed text messages in which Turner said another person was living with her around the time Hall died.

Aimee Ellison, a forensic lab specialist with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab, said she tested the substances found during the search of Turner’s RV.

Brandi Turner attends the trial against her in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Jan. 12, 2024. Turner is accused of selling the fentanyl to Quinn Hall that killed him in 2022.

According to Ellison’s testimony, 3.92 grams of fentanyl, 3.43 grams of methamphetamine and 1.61 grams of sildenafil, a prescribed erectile dysfunction drug, was found inside the RV.

Residue found on tin foil found with Hall’s body also tested positive for fentanyl, Ellison said.

Court testimony resumes Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Greg Devitt prosecutes the case against Brandi Turner in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Jan. 12, 2024. Turner is accused of selling the fentanyl to Quinn Hall that killed him in 2022.