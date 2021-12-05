SLO police arrest man accused of breaking into house, crashing car in Trader Joe’s lot

A man suspected of breaking into a house, then fleeing the scene before crashing his vehicle in a Trader Joe’s parking lot, was arrested Sunday by the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The suspect broke into a house near the Trader Joe’s at 3977 S. Higuera St., according to a late-morning Facebook post from the police department. Residents confronted the intruder, police said, and he fled the scene.

While driving away, the suspect “miscalculated a turn and launched over the landscaping wall” of the Trader Joe’s parking lot, the post stated.

The man — whose name was not released — was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor hit and run, felony vandalism, being under the influence of a controlled substance, attempted carjacking and possession of a dirk/dagger, according to police.