SLO police arrest resident suspected of lighting 3 fires at Madonna Plaza

The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a San Luis Obispo resident on suspicion of starting a collection of fires at Madonna Plaza shopping center, according to a release from the department.

Cody Allen Miller, 34, was observed by witnesses lighting a fire next to a building and adding trash to the fire around 4:21 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the release said.

Witnesses also observed Miller setting two additional fires at the shopping center, lighting one in the cab of an unoccupied truck in the parking lot and another in a dumpster behind a restaurant, the release said.

All three fires were extinguished by firefighters, and Miller was apprehended by a patrol after he fled across the street toward Laguna Lake Park, the release said.

The cost of the damage is unknown, as is Miller’s motive for allegedly starting the fires, the release said.

Miller was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on three counts of felony arson and one count of misdemeanor providing false identification to a police officer, according to the release.

Miller is currently still in jail on a $25,000 bond.