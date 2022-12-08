SLO police arrest woman suspected of injuring bicyclist in hit-and-run

A San Luis Obispo woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of a felony hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist, the San Luis Obispo Police Department announced on social media.

Andrea Wilson, 46, allegedly hit a bicyclist with her Toyota 4Runner near Los Osos Valley Road and Madonna Road around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

After the crash, she pulled into a nearby Shell station, “confronted the bicyclist in the roadway and fled the scene,” the department said.

San Luis Obispo police and fire found the bicyclist in the roadway and transported him to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police asked the public to help identify the suspect Wednesday.

Wilson was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on Thursday, police said, but the online booking log has not been updated since Dec. 1 and Wilson does not show up on the inmate search as of 12:20 p.m. Thursday.