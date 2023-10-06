SLO police ask for help finding video of man caught masturbating outside teen’s window

The San Luis Obispo Police Department asked the community for help locating additional video of a man who allegedly was caught on a doorbell camera video masturbating outside of a home near Cal Poly.

Keith William Phillips, a 49-year-old unhoused resident of San Luis Obispo, allegedly was caught on camera on multiple occasions masturbating outside of a house on the 1200 block of Stafford Street in San Luis Obispo.

According to an update from the San Luis Obispo Police Department, investigators believe Phillips has engaged in similar activities in the neighborhoods around Cal Poly since May 2023, and possibly before.

The Police Department’s update listed four female and one male residents as victims.

Most recently, on Monday, one of the women living in the 1200 block of Stafford Street reported to officers that they discovered Philip touching himself outside their home Sunday evening around 10 p.m.

A 17-year-old girl was showering at the time, police said, and doorbell camera footage allegedly showed Phillips watching the girl through a “partially open bathroom window while masturbating.”

The residents of the home also found a second video from their doorbell camera of Phillips masturbating outside of the home in May.

Then on Wednesday, one of the victims saw Phillips on Stafford Street and notified police.

Phillips was arrested on suspicion of felony indecent exposure with a prior conviction.

Phillips is also suspected of four misdemeanors: lewd conduct in public, prowling, peeping and annoying or molesting a child under 18.

Police said Phillips was a registered sex offender from Arizona, though his 10-year registry expired in 2014.

He moved to California between his Arizona conviction and 2014, police said.

Phillips remains in custody with an enhanced bail of $200,000, according to the police release.

If you have photos or videos of Phillips on private property, contact Officer Stevens at 805-594-8093.

How to get help

If you or someone you know are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

The hotline offers a range of free services including confidential support from a trained staff member, help finding a local health facility, legal and medical advice and referrals for long-term support.

If you or someone you know are a survivor of domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

The hotline offers a range of free services including confidential support from a trained staff member, help finding a local health facility, legal and medical advice and referrals for long-term support.

Survivor support and resources are also available through Lumina Alliance at luminaalliance.org or their Crisis and Information Line at 805-545-8888.