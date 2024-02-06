SLO police held a DUI checkpoint on Friday. Here are the results

San Luis Obispo police held a DUI checkpoint on Friday in the 900 block of Marsh Street, where they contacted 330 vehicles, the department said in a news release Tuesday.

That’s the block up from the Marsh Parking Structure, where the First Presbyterian Church is located.

One driver was arrested for driving under the influence and two others were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

The checkpoint was held from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

“DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,” the department said. “The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.”

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the department said.