SLO Police need help identifying driver who allegedly hit 87-year-old man

Police are asking for help identifying a female driver who allegedly struck an 87-year old man in San Luis Obispo and then left the scene.

The hit-and-run took place Friday on Victoria Avenue at approximately 11:15 a.m., according to a news release issued by the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police say the suspect was driving a red newer model Toyota Prius. She was exiting condos on the 2400 block of Victoria Avenue when she struck the victim, according to the release.

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release, and is currently being treated at a local hospital.

The police department is seeking video surveillance from surrounding homes that might provide them with additional leads, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the department at 805-781-7312.