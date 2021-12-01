SLO police identify suspect in murder of 64-year-old homeless man

San Luis Obispo police have identified both the suspect and the victim in a murder that took place near San Luis Obispo Creek more than a week ago.

According to a news release Tuesday evening, police have identified 64-year-old Rick Fowler of San Luis Obispo as the man killed Nov. 20. Fowler was believed to be an unhoused resident of the city.

The department additionally identified the suspect in the murder as Marco Cota, Jr., 42, of Exeter.

According to the release, Cota is currently being detained in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on unrelated charges.

He had not been formally charged with homicide as of Tuesday evening, though the police department says it is working the the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office to file the appropriate criminal charges.

Police say the murder of Fowler “is an isolated incident and there is no threat to this community.”

Cota is scheduled to appear in court for the unrelated charges on Dec. 6.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stopper at 805-549-STOP.