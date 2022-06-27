SLO police investigate 2 stabbings downtown. Can you identify these people?

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest in two stabbing incidents in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The first incident occurred around 1:51 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, at The Library bar where a victim reportedly sustained stab wounds to his upper torso, according to a news release from the Police Department.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital to treat his stab wounds, which were not life-threatening, according to the release.

In an interview with SLO police detectives, the victim said that he did not know who attacked him, but officers were able to obtain video footage of the suspect from several downtown locations, the release said.

While speaking with the victim of the stabbing at around 4:52 a.m., officers were dispatched to the hospital to interview a second victim who was treated for a stab wound, according to the release.

Detectives learned the second stabbing occurred somewhere in downtown San Luis Obispo, the release said.

Officers are working to determine if the two stabbings are related and are asking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in the case, according to the release.

The Police Department asked that anyone with information about the people featured in the photographs contact Detective Bureau Sgt. Schafer at 805-594-8056. A second option is to report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

San Luis Obispo Police Department released video surveillance stills of persons of interest in two reported stabbing incidents in downtown San Luis Obispo, California in the early morning hours of June 19, 2022.

