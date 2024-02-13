SLO police looking for a prowler caught on video casing a home. Do you know him?

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance identifying a prowler who was caught on video apparently casing a home in San Luis Obispo, the agency said on social media Tuesday.

The person was captured on a home surveillance camera early Monday morning. The video shows the suspect who appears to be wearing a mask walking into the backyard of a home on the 200 block of Longview and shining a flashlight into the window.

The suspect did not enter the house, and there was no property stolen.

Prowling is defined as lingering, loitering or wandering in the property of another without a lawful purpose or for the purpose of committing a crime.

Police say the person resembles a prowler captured on two surveillance cameras in August on Hathaway and McCollum.

Police ask anyone with information to call 805-594-8050.