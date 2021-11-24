SLO police search for 2 suspects involved in armed robbery, shooting at restaurant

The San Luis Obispo Police Department was searching Wednesday for two suspects involved in an armed robbery and shooting at a local fast food restaurant.

Police responded at 10 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a gunshot wound following a robbery in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box at 390 Santa Rosa St. in San Luis Obispo, according to an agency news release.

The gunshot victim — identified as 36-year-old Dustin Marlow — was transported to a local hospital where he was in stable condition as of Wednesday, the release said.

“Both suspects fled the area on foot with the handgun and are currently at large,” police said in the release.

Police described the suspects as two Hispanic men, one wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident is urged to contact San Luis Obispo Police Detective Jeff Koznek at 805-781-7312 and reference case No. 211123101, according to the release.