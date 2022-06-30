SLO police search for missing at-risk man who expressed ‘serious suicide plan’

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is searching for a missing man who’s considered at risk.

Jason Errecalde, 37, was last seen at 3 a.m. Wednesday at his residence in the 1500 block of Madonna Road, according to an agency news release, sent midday Thursday.

Although officers and detectives searched the immediate area, Errecalde could not be found, police said.

Family members who spoke to the police said they believe Errecalde may still be in San Luis Obispo, the agency said.

“Cannot sleep ... It’s now been 24 hours since my husband, father of 2 boys, has been missing after expressing serious suicide plan,” Tiffany Errecalde wrote in a post in the SLO County News Facebook group at 3:14 a.m. Thursday. “Last known location Madonna Road near Costco in San Luis Obispo. He left home on foot so guessing he’s in near area off Madonna Road & Los Osos Valley Road. Will continue posting fliers and search efforts tomorrow. Prayers please.”

Jason Errecalde is described as a white man standing 5 foot 11 and weighing 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown and gray hair, and was last seen wearing a tan tank top and tan shorts, police said.

Anyone who has information regarding Errecalde is encouraged to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department dispatch at 805-781-7312.