SLO police search for suspects who robbed, assaulted man at downtown Farmers Market

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects involved in a robbery and assault at the Downtown SLO Farmers Market on Thursday night.

San Luis Obispo police received a 911 robbery call around 9:14 p.m. Thursday, the agency said in a news release.

The caller told police that a man was “walking in the 700 block of Higuera St when an unknown suspect approached and forcibly grabbed the victim’s hat and sunglasses,” police said in the release.

When the man tried to retrieve his possessions, “a brief physical altercation occurred, and several punches were thrown,” police said.

Then two more suspects approached, police said, and one of them pulled out a knife.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the community’s help identifying several suspects involved in a robbery and assault, seen in these surveillance photos taken just after Thursday night’s Farmers Market ended.

According to the release, that suspect lunged at the man and placed the knife at the man’s throat.

“The victim was able to fend off the attack, suffering only a minor cut to his hand,” police said, and the suspects fled. Officers weren’t able to locate them when they arrived at the scene.

Police said the suspects had yet to be identified as of Friday.

The agency is sharing surveillance video screenshots that captured images of two of the suspects.

If you have information about the incident or witnessed the robbery, call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 and reference case No. 221020103.’