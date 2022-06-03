SLO police searching for missing man last spotted a month ago

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen driving along a remote road between Pozo and Lopez Lake near Arroyo Grande.

Brett Edgell has not been seen since May 3, and police received a missing person’s report on May 11, according to the release, sent Thursday evening.

Egdell was reportedly driving a white Ford Econoline van on Hi Mountain Lookout Road near Garcia Ridge Trail.

“Over the last three weeks, Edgell has not been in contact with family or friends, which is unlike him,” the police media release said.

Edgell lives in San Luis Obispo in the 500 block of Foothill Road, according to the police.

He is described as white with hazel eyes and brown hair, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department did not give his age in the release.

Friends think Edgell may be in Atascadero or Paso Robles, police said.

Anyone with any information about Edgell’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312.