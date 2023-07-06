SLO police sent a minor to buy alcohol at 30 stores. One spot got caught in the sting

The San Luis Obispo Police Department sent a minor decoy to try to buy alcohol at 30 local stores last week, and one spot got caught in the operation.

Police conducted the operation on June 29 with the help of Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control agents, the department said in a news release.

The operation focused on alcohol sales to minors at local grocery, liquor and convenience stores.

Twenty-nine of the retailers passed the test in the undercover operation, but one retailer, Sprouts Farmers Market, sold alcohol to the minor decoy, the release said.

The new Sprouts Farmers Market store opened in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.

The suspect was cited for the violation and released at the scene, the release said.

In a minor decoy operation, a person under the age of 21 under the direct supervision of law enforcement enters a grocery, liquor or convenience store and attempts to purchase alcohol.

If asked their age, the minor is truthful and presents their actual identification.

According to the release, minor decoy operations are proven to be an effective tool for promoting responsible alcoholic beverage sale practices by liquor license holders, reducing substance abuse and promoting community welfare by limiting underage access to alcohol.

“Underage drinking harms our community,” SLOPD Sgt. Joe Hurni said in the release. “Preventing the sale of alcohol to minors will help to increase public safety and make our roads safer.”