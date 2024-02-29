SLO recognized for water conservation — and it’s one of few in nation to get top honor

San Luis Obispo has been recognized for its water conservation program that reduced the city’s water use greatly over the past decade.

The Alliance for Water Efficiency, a nonprofit organization based in Chicago, awarded the city a platinum status award for its compliance with the organization’s Water Conservation and Efficiency Program Operation and Management Standard.

Cities can implement certain water-saving techniques outlined in the standard — such as a water shortage or drought plans, public information tactics, water waste ordinances, landscape efficiency programs and better water metering practices — to achieve a higher award from the Alliance for Water Efficiency.

San Luis Obispo joins four other water purveyors earning platinum status: Aurora, Colorado; Santa Barbara, California; Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District south of Riverside and Toho Water Authority in Florida.

The organization also awards a gold status award, silver status award and award for exemplary wholesaler.

“This accomplishment reflects our ongoing commitment to responsible water management, made possible through the collective efforts of our populace,” San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica Stewart said in a news release. “We appreciate the collaborative spirit of our community members, businesses, civic groups and city staff in achieving this milestone and we remain dedicated to advancing sustainable practices for the benefit of our city.”

San Luis Obispo has reduced its annual water use from 5,500 acre feet before 2011 to 4,700 acre feet last year, according to the city. That’s equivalent to a reduction of about 16%, or 261 million gallons of water.

The city has reduced water use through public education and participation in programs such as high-efficiency appliance rebates, plumbing retrofits, greywater systems and leak prevention, according to the release.

It also cleans wastewater at the city’s Water Resource Recovery Facility to then be used in irrigation in local parks as well as for construction water on local development projects.