SLO man accused of sexually abusing 11-year-old girl arrested after police raid home

A San Luis Obispo man accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl was arrested Sunday after law enforcement officers ordered a shelter-in-place while serving a search warrant at a local home, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Police received a report Friday that the child allegedly had been abused by 22-year-old Tanner Fite, the agency said in a news release Sunday.

“Through the investigation, officers discovered that Fite had illegally purchased a Glock-style handgun” on Oct. 17 and “an AK-47-style rifle” on Oct. 18, police said in the release.

At 7:15 a.m. Sunday, San Luis Obispo police and the San Luis Obispo County Regional SWAT Team served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of West Newport Street and arrested Fite, the release said.

Law enforcement officials blocked access to West Newport and Newport streets and asked residents on those streets to shelter in place, San Luis Obispo police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At least two armored vehicles were spotted at the house at 1235 West Newport St. near C.L. Smith Elementary School.

The backyard fence was broken down, and the house’s front door showed signs of being forced open.

A warrant was served at a home at 1235 West Newport St. in San Luis Obispo on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. Residents were asked to shelter in place while suspects were taken into custody.

The shelter-in-place order had been lifted as of 8:25 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Police served a second search warrant at a home in the 3800 block of South Higuera Street in San Luis Obispo that was “frequented by Fite,” the release said.

“No firearms were located during the search of the residences,” police said in the release.

According to police, Fite was arrested on suspicion of committing a lewd act with a minor under 14 years of age and and booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

As of midday Sunday, he was being held at the jail in lieu of $400,000 bail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Community members with information related to the case are asked to contact Sgt. Kemp at 805-783-7765.