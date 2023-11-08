SLO teen arrested after allegedly stealing a car and then hitting a bicyclist

A San Luis Obispo teenager was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a car, then later hitting a bicyclist and fleeing the scene of the collision.

A resident of the 800 block of Pismo Street called SLO police on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. to report her vehicle had been stolen after she locked it the previous evening, according to a news release from the Police Department.

At 4:45 p.m., a 22-year-old cyclist was hit by a car matching a description of the stolen vehicle at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Buchon streets. The driver allegedly fled the scene of the crash.

Law enforcement dispatched to the scene saw the vehicle on Monterey near Johnson, the release said. The driver, later identified as a 15-year-old SLO resident, and a passenger abandoned the car on Johnson and ran.

The driver was detained in the 1100 block of Pismo Street and later identified by a witness as the operator of the car, according to the news release.

The teenager was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor hit-and-run and was booked at SLO County Juvenile Hall, the release said.