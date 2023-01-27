SLO teen arrested on suspicion of assaulting ex-girlfriend, owning illegal gun

The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday morning on suspicion of domestic violence and possession of an illegal firearm.

According to a news release, police were first called to an assault in a residential neighborhood on Tuesday. Through investigation, they learned Isaac Owens, a 19-year-old resident of the city, had “struck his former girlfriend numerous times causing injury, and fled before officers arrived,” according to the release.

Police said there was an existing emergency protective order against Owens from a previous assault.

During investigation, police also learned Owens was suspected of illegally possessing a handgun, according to the release.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and conducted surveillance on Owens’ home on South Street; on Wednesday morning he was seen leaving the house and detectives conducted a traffic stop where he was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

Detectives then searched Owens’ home and found a semi-automatic handgun in his bedroom, the release said.

A person under the age of 21 cannot legally own a firearm in the state of California, the police department said in the release.

Owens was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of charges of felony domestic violence, burglary, possession of a firearm in violation of probation and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, as well as misdemeanor violation of a court order.

As of Thursday evening, Owens was still in custody with bail set at $115,000.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department urged anyone experiencing intimate partner violence to call 911. They can also contact local intimate partner violence and sexual assault advocacy organization Lumina Alliance for assistance at 805-545-8888.