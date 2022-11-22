SLO vigil honors victims of shooting at LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs

A community vigil was held in front of the Gala Pride and Diversity Center in San Luis Obispo on Monday evening, two days after a gunman killed five people and injured several others at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

About a dozen people spoke informally about their anger at the violence, support for each other and determination for the future.

The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, reportedly used an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle in the attack and is facing murder and hate crime charges, the Associated Press reported.

In addition to the deaths, as many as 25 others were injured, at least seven who remained in critical condition.

On its Facebook page, Club Q thanked the “quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”