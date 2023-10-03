SLO woman arrested and charged in hit-and-run of pedestrian, police say

A San Luis Obispo woman was arrested and charged with a felony for allegedly injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run last month, the San Luis Obispo Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, a 65-year-old man was walking in a crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle, identified as Dahlia Dechance Brown, 20, “fled the area,” police said.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in the intensive care unit as of Tuesday.

San Luis Obispo detectives submitted an investigative report to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 19. An arrest warrant was issued for Brown the following week.

Brown was taken into custody at her residence without incident, police said.

She was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing great bodily injury and misdemeanor driving on a suspended license for prior DUI.