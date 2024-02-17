SLO woman’s fentanyl murder trial ended in a hung jury. Why did she just plead no contest?

The San Luis Obispo woman who admitted selling fentanyl to a Templeton man who died of an overdose pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter Friday, three weeks after a jury was unable to reach a verdict in her murder trial.

A no contest plea functions the same as a guilty plea without admitting direct fault.

Brandi Turner, 50, admitted in court testimony that she sold the drug to 31-year-old Quinn Hall on Oct. 26, 2022. He was later found dead behind the Animal Services building off Highway 1.

After a two-week trial in January, the jury split 7-5 in favor of guilt, and San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera declared a mistrial.





Turner was found guilty of three other charges: possession of fentanyl for sale, selling fentanyl and possession of meth.

After the mistrial, jurors told The Tribune they could have reached a unanimous verdict on involuntary manslaughter, but could not unanimously agree that Turner was not guilty of murder in order to do so.

Turner’s attorney argued she was not at fault because Hall was a regular fentanyl user who was aware of the danger, while prosecutors said Turner knew the risks of fentanyl before selling it and should be held responsible.

Second-degree murder carries a 15-years-to-life sentence, which would mean the defendant would serve 10 years in state prison — or two-thirds of their term — before they are eligible for a parole hearing.

Involuntary manslaughter, or the unlawful killing of another human being in the commission of an unlawful act, carries a one-, two- or four-year sentence in county jail or prison.

Under California’s Penal Code, voluntary manslaughter is the unlawful killing of another human being without malice after a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion. The Judicial Council of California’s Criminal Jury Instructions add that someone can be guilty of voluntary manslaughter when they commit a dangerous act that caused the death of another human being with conscious disregard for human life.

That charge comes with a three-, six- or 11-year state prison sentence, while possession of fentanyl for sale carries an additional one year sentence.

San Luis Obispo County Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth said the agency is recommending Turner be sentenced to six years for the manslaughter charge and one year for the drug charge, totaling a seven year state prison sentence. The maximum sentence Turner faces is 12 years.

Voluntary manslaughter is considered a serious and violent felony, Judge Barry LaBarbera said, and counts as a strike offense under California’s Three Strike law.

Turner’s sentencing is scheduled to take place on March 29.