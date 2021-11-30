Robert Sloan, 35, will face sentencing Jan. 24 after pleading guilty to two charges of possession of child sexually abusive material, both four-year felonies.

As part of a plea bargain, Prosecutor Zack Stempien dismissed the five original charges, all 10-year felonies.

Sloan, a Coldwater resident, said “I was downloading child pornography” both still pictures and videos.

Sloan said he searched the internet for sexual images of children between the ages of 8-14. There were over 3,000 images or recordings on his home computer.

Michigan State Police Specialist trooper Kyle Bowers obtained a search warrant March 1 for Sloan's residence, which allowed him to seize electronic devices. Bowers found the images on the hard drive.

Lansing defense counsel Kurt Krause had his client admit the images were of young girls engaged in sexual activities. Sloan admitted the average person in Branch County would find the images shameful and lacking any artistic or scientific value.

Sloan also agreed with the acceptance of his plea by Branch County Circuit Judge Bill O’Grady. He will enroll on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

When Bowers traced downloads to Sloan’s address he talked to him outside in his police vehicle. On a taped recording of the conversation, Sloan admitted he downloaded the material "once every few months."

He said he started watching pornography as a youngster, but was not interested in adult pornography. Sloan told troopers "this was bad stuff" to which Bowers told him "this is illegal."

Defense counsel tried to suppress the interview, but that motion was denied. Judge/Magistrate David Coyle allowed the interview into evidence after Bowers said the talk was "a cordial conversation" and not a police interrogation.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Sloan admits to downloading child porn