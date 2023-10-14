Can the Sloaney urban runabout du jour cope with motorways and muddy fields?

“I feel like I’m riding a sewing machine,” my mother squeals approvingly as I drive her around the Berkshire countryside. She’s not wrong. This is the dinkiest car I’ve ever folded myself into, bar the red and yellow plastic one that everyone has when small.

But this car is much more fun than the plastic red and yellow one because it’s convertible and it’s electric, so I’m not having to propel us with my feet through the bottom. Mum’s wearing a headscarf and a pair of sunglasses in the manner of Grace Kelly, even though we’re driving through the outskirts of Newbury, not Monaco; I’m also in sunglasses but have eschewed the headscarf. The autumn sun beats down; a cleansing breeze blows over us. This is the life, I think, as I pull into Chieveley services to look for an electric charge point.

'The dinkiest car I’ve ever folded myself into,' says Sophia of the Fiat 500e - Jay Williams

Convertibles have fallen out of fashion, according to UK figures, with sales crashing over 80 per cent in nearly 20 years. In 2004, around 95,000 were sold; last year, that figure fell to 16,000. Some reports have blamed this on our “hot summers”, claiming they’ve become too warm for drivers who’d rather cruise around in an air-conditioned bubble. But these people can’t have witnessed a British summer, can they? Surely, if anything, the lack of enthusiasm for convertibles is because our summers have become too rainy and unpredictable? Others cite increased economic pressures on drivers who are looking for cheaper cars. Others still blame manufacturers offering fewer convertibles than they used to – only half the number of models available a decade or so ago.

I’ve had a soft spot for the soft top ever since I was eight, when my step-mother came into my life, along with her convertible BMW. It had leather seats and packets of Extra chewing gum in the doors, which was almost as thrilling as the car because gum had been a forbidden pleasure until then. I vividly remember one drive along the Embankment, the wind on my face, quite confused because I was a child and my parents had recently separated, and I was in this exotic car with a woman who wasn’t my mum, and yet I still managed to be excited about the lack of roof.

Later, when the family situation was less miserable, the BMW did school runs and it felt much more glamorous to throw my bag and a lacrosse stick over the side and into the back seat than it did into the back of, for example, a boring old Volvo. I loved it.

'I’ve had a soft spot for the soft top ever since I was eight,' says Sophia - Jay Williams

Since then, I’ve only experienced one other convertible, a Range Rover, which one reviewer (not me) memorably said made no sense because a convertible 4x4 was like seeing Bear Grylls in a pair of Crocs.

And now this dinky Fiat 500, which I’m taking to a friend’s wedding in Gloucestershire for the weekend (the trip with Mum was a brief spin before I set off for Stroud). It’s the perfect motor for a Sloaney wedding, as it happens, because among certain posh sorts these retro, compact cars have replaced the VW Polo. My friend India cruises around Notting Hill in hers, up and down Ladbroke Grove with her dog John on the passenger seat. But this model is even better because it’s the new, electric convertible version and therefore feels very 2023. Contemporary. Cool. What it says is: I’m concerned about the environment but I’ve still got it.

Also, because the last time I took a car I was reviewing to a wedding, it was an Aston Martin and I got it stuck in a field. Another wedding guest got out to push in her church finery and very nearly ended up plastered with mud. Eventually, the local farmer had to come and tow us out, which seemed to confirm everything he’d previously believed about women and cars.

I’ll be all right in the Fiat, though, I think as I purr along the M4 the evening before the wedding, roof down, streaky pink sunset ahead of me. No getting stuck in a field in this efficient little thing. Although then a worrying thought occurs: how safe is it to zip along in the fast lane with the roof down in a car this tiny, competing with financiers roaring back to their Cotswolds piles in larger, more powerful cars? Flip in this and it’s game over, and you can only press the button and pull in the roof again if you’re driving under 40 mph. I pull into the middle lane and slow down to let the financiers storm past.

The dashboard of the Fiat 500e - Jay Williams

Slowing both stops the annoying bleep the car makes every time you hit the speed limit, and helps the battery. The Fiat’s range is 190 miles, but that figure starts tumbling quickly once you’re up to or even slightly beyond 70mph. It’s not made for the motorway, though; it’s made for zipping around the city at a less constant pace. And zip it does. If you blew on this accelerator you’d probably leap forward 20 metres.

I make a genuine whoop of glee on the M4, remembering the same childish joy I felt in the BMW. There is something undeniably wild and liberating about a car without a roof. It makes a journey that could be a chore an adventure, almost as if I’m go-karting towards Stroud. And luckily, because all the financiers are trapped in their air-conditioned bubbles with the windows closed, they can’t hear this whoop or my embarrassing music. I turn up Tina Turner – clever, instinctive placing of the audio buttons in this car, on the back of the steering wheel where my fingers rest – and motor merrily on.

The only downside of arriving at a wedding in a convertible, I realise the following morning, is the hair. Although I’m relatively shielded by the Fiat’s windscreen and windows, I still pull up to the church looking more blow-dried than planned. Struwwelpeter presumably drove a car without a roof. But people still coo – “so cute!” – as I emerge in bare feet (an ex-boyfriend and I once had a major row about this habit because he insisted driving in bare feet was illegal. It’s not and I much prefer the control it gives me). I then flip up the boot hatch for my heels. Quite a compact boot, this. You wouldn’t take it to Sunningdale for 18 holes, but it’s perfect for a pair of Russell & Bromley platforms and my clutch bag.

If you have to rely on charging points elsewhere, electric cars can become trying, says Sophia - Jay Williams

We mumble our prayers, belt out Jerusalem and wave the bride and groom away from church in a Rolls-Royce Phantom, one of those glitzy £400,000 monsters you might have seen through the glass of the Berkeley Street showroom (borrowed because the groom used to work for Rolls-Royce). “Fancy a lift?” I offer three friends looking for a ride to the reception.

If they’re expecting something Phantom-sized and are disappointed when I point to the rose gold Fiat 500, they hide it well. And as soon as we’re all in and I press the overhead button to retract back the roof, they perk up and make appreciative noises. You can fit four people in here, just. Not for long trips to Cornwall, perhaps, but for a short whizz along the back roads, while we sing hymns at the top of our voices, it does very well.

Then we reach the reception and I realise there’s a familiar obstacle to cross – a field. Can this car manage an undulating, muddy field? It absolutely can, and then we all climb out and go in search of champagne and canapés.

The usual warnings about electric cars remain: if you have a fast charging point at home, great; if you have to rely on charging points elsewhere, they can become trying. Especially when service stations are often clogged with people waiting to top up. But I loved driving this Noddy car so much I even didn’t mind hanging around back at Chieveley the following day, having a restorative Burger King. It’s comfortable, playful and extremely nimble; you might just want to be a bit careful with the roof down on the motorway. Although it turns out convertibles are just the ticket for a crashing hangover, because the wind refreshes the old head.

