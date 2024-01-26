Slocum Water Supply issues boil water rescind notice

Jan. 25—A boil water rescind noticed has been issued for customers of the Slocum Water Supply Corporation.

Thursday, Jan. 11 and Saturday, Jan. 13, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required Slocum Water Supply Corporation, PWS #0010028, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers located in the Slocum Well 1, Rt 1 and Denson Springs, Well 2, Rt 2 area from ACR 186 to ACR 1215 due to power outage, low pressure and a line break, customers need to boil their water prior to consumption.

Slocum Water Supply has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling.

If you have any questions, contact Slocum WSC office, at 903-478-3486.