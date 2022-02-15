Sloths share smooches for Valentine's Day
Sloths Vlad and Athena know how to take it slow when it comes to affection.
Sloths Vlad and Athena know how to take it slow when it comes to affection.
Nearly 25 years later, Caroline Ducey remains furious over a boundary that was crossed on set. But she also makes the case for people to see the movie now.
The best part of the show, TBH.View Entire Post ›
The epic Super Bowl halftime show with Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige reminded the Gen X and Gen Y generations that they are old now.
The animal escaped from its rehabilitation center after DNA sampling was conducted.
As Arizona gets ready to host the Super Bowl in 2023, a group of local faith leaders have started a petition to urge NFL officials not to host the football game in the state. The petition is in response to various bills in the Arizona State Legislature that some consider to be acts of voter suppression, as well as refusals by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema to make changes to the Senate Filibuster to pass voting rights-related legislations on a federal level.
Things are too quiet on the Kevin O'Connell front.
The Doc Rivers-Ben Simmons relationship flipped from warm to icy after the Sixers' disastrous Hawks flame-out, but the two apparently chatted after Simmons was finally traded. By Adam Hermann
Kim Kardashian wasn't the only one feeling the love on Valentine's Day thanks to Pete Davidson. The SNL star sent an array of pink flowers to his girlfriend's sister, Khloe Kardashian.
What was he thinking?
Questions surrounding Bob Saget’s cause of death increased after the late comedian's autopsy report revealed Saget suffered injuries to his head that are usually seen from a more traumatic blow than one typically sustains from a slip and fall, according to multiple media reports.
Matthew Stafford visited the White House in 2012 but didn't meet the president. After winning the Super Bowl, he'll now get the chance to.
Kamila Valieva, the young woman – girl, actually – who should not be competing is leading the Beijing Olympics figure skating competition.
The former NBA player didn't seem to care that he was on live television as viewers across the country watched the uncomfortable moment.
Having your statements pulled by your accountants "is just about the most calamitous thing that could happen" to your business, the conservative attorney said.
Richardson was not allowed to compete in the Summer 2020 Games after a failed drug test, but Valieva can compete after failing a doping test.
Ja’Marr Chase summed up an entire city's thoughts.
The Olympic champion was flooded with congratulations following her confession.
35-year-old MMA fighter Renato Gomes pulled off one of the sickest moves of the weekend when he flattened his opponent with a lightning-quick strike.
African Americans have long been demeaned this way. But what about Miley Cyrus and Madonna? | Opinion from Toriano Porter
Residents in a Southern California neighborhood are concerned for their children’s safety after a convicted sex offender moved into their neighborhood without any notice to the community.