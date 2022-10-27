Slough: Charges set to come in to dump DIY waste

Charges are being brought in at a recycling centre in Slough for waste from DIY and building work.

The new fees at Chalvey Household Waste and Recycling Centre are for non-household items and materials.

The centre, run by debt-ridden Slough Borough Council, can be used by residents from the town and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

The payments, which come into force from Tuesday, range from £3.20 for a bag of rubble to £25.60 for a boiler.

A £3.20 charge has also been set for a number of individual items including wash basins, sinks, a fence panel or internal door.

Dumping a toilet pan, cistern and seat will incur a £12.80 fee and a whole shed measuring up to 2m (6.5ft) x 2m (6.5ft) will be £22.40.

Councillor Mohammed Nazir, member for transport and the local environment, said: "All usual refuse and recycling items can continue to be tipped for free by local residents

"These new charges bring Chalvey HWRC in line with our neighbours; charging only those minority of people who wish to dispose of these certain types of waste and relieving the burden from other taxpayers."

Slough Borough Council effectively declared bankruptcy last year, with £760m of borrowed debt.

Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

