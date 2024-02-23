Slough: Teenager killed by 'fail-to-stop' van

An 18-year-old man has died after being struck by a van in Slough that police say failed to stop.

Thames Valley Police said he was struck in Horton Road at the junction with Beacon Court in Colnbrook on Thursday at about 17:35 GMT.

The driver of the dark coloured van drove off in the direction of Datchet.

The force said the van was "likely to have sustained damage" and urged witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage or information to come forward.

Police said the man's family had been informed and were being supported.

