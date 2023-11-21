Slovak carriers initiate blockade at border checkpoint, stranding 300 trucks

Truck movement at Slovakia’s Vyshne Nemecke border checkpoint has been halted by carriers, Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, or DPSU by its Ukrainian acronym, reported on Telegram on Nov. 21.

The blocking of truck traffic moving towards the Slovak Vyshne Nemecke checkpoint, adjacent to the Ukrainian Uzhhorod checkpoint, began today at 1.30 p.m., the Border Police of the Slovak Republic said.

The DPSU noted that the border blockade was initiated and conducted by the Union of Carriers of Slovakia. However, the duration of the blockade is not currently disclosed.

Approximately 300 trucks are currently located on the Slovak side before the Vyshne Nemecke checkpoint, headed in the direction of Ukraine.

The DPSU added that the passage of cars and buses is proceeding in the usual mode.

On Nov. 16, the Union of Slovak Carriers blocked the Vyshne Nemecke border checkpoint with Ukraine in protest against the cancellation of permits for Ukrainian carriers. In this way, Slovakia joined the Polish carriers who are also striking at the border with Ukraine.

What is known about the blocking of cargo crossing points on the border between Poland and Ukraine

Polish carriers began strikes at the border with Ukraine on Nov 6. They blocked three crossing points for freight transport: Korczowa–Krakovets, Hrebenne–Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk–Yahodyn. Carriers plan to continue the strikes until Jan. 3.

Read also: Petulant Polish truckers now threatening to block a fourth border crossing with Ukraine

Demands include: requiring permits for Ukrainian carriers, strengthening rules for foreign carriers under the European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT), prohibiting the registration of companies in Poland if the company’s finances are not within the EU, a separate queue in the E-line for vehicles with EU license plates, and a separate queue at all borders for empty trucks.

Read also: Ukrainian truck driver died while waiting at blockaded Polish border

Deputy Infrastructure Minister Serhiy Derkach stated on Nov. 13 that Ukraine had held talks with the Polish protesters blocking truck traffic at the border, but did not reach an agreement.

The Union of Slovak Carriers threatened to block the border crossing from their side on Nov. 15 for Ukrainian carriers if the European Commission does not restore the issuance of commercial permits for transportation within the European Union.

The European Commission stated on Nov. 16 that they could initiate punitive procedures against Poland if it does not resolve the issue of blocking crossing points on the border with Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine