Slovak companies supplied arms manufacturers in Russia and Iran

Flag of Slovakia
Flag of Slovakia

The newspaper presents a list of thousands of items, including bearings, engines, electronics, equipment for the production of tire components. They can be used in production of tanks, armored vehicles, missile systems, or intercontinental ballistic missile launcher systems. Some of these items were supplied to subsidiary companies of Russia’s state-owned military-industrial complex.

Read also: Slovakia to repair, modernize military equipment for Ukraine, says Slovak defense minister

In April, a Slovak manufacturer of light aircraft exported its Rotax 912 engines to Iran. These engines are installed on Iranian Mohajer-6 drones, used by the Russian military. The report avoids naming the companies involved; some of them may be businesses from other EU countries, which would be in violation of EU sanctions.

“The Slovak customs authorities probably didn’t classify the exported goods as dual-use goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes,” the report says.

Read also: Russia trying to get weapons from Iran, North Korea, China has not helped Kremlin, says Pentagon

According to Denník N., dual-use goods need the approval of the ministries of economy and foreign affairs before being sent abroad, which in this case wasn’t received.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

