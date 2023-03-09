Slovak defence minister says time to decide on sending MiG-29 jets to Ukraine

(Reuters) - Slovakia must make a decision on sending its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Thursday.

"I think it is time to make a decision," Nad said on Facebook. "People are dying in Ukraine, we can really help them, there is no room for Slovak politicking."

Nad said he had spoken to Poland's defence minister at a European Union meeting on Wednesday and was told Warsaw would agree to a joint process to hand over MiG-29 jets to Ukraine.

Western countries that have provided Ukraine with arms have so far declined to send fighter jets. Poland has said it would be willing to send war planes in a coalition of countries.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said last month the country could start discussions on delivering planes after Kyiv officially asked for them.

Heger's government is ruling in a caretaker capacity until early elections set for September, and Nad has he was prepared to involve the parliament in decision-making on the plan.

Slovakia retired its fleet of 11 MiG-29 jets last summer, not all of which were operational at the time.

