Slovak government does not approve €40 million in military aid to Ukraine

The Government of the Slovak Republic did not approve the fourteenth package of military assistance to Ukraine worth €40.3 million.

Source: European Pravda with reference to TASR agency

Details: The proposal for assistance was prepared by the former leadership of the Ministry of Defence of Slovakia.

The military aid was to consist of four million rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, 5,172 pieces of large-calibre ammunition for 125 mm guns, 140 missiles for the Kub air defence system, eight mortars and 1,200 mortars.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Slovakia has provided Ukraine with thirteen military aid packages totalling €671 million.

It should be noted that this is probably the aid package that Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová opposed, as the proposal was made after the parliamentary elections.

Čaputová’s spokesperson Martin Strižinec explained that she was thus "respecting the results of democratic elections", the winner of which, Smer-SD, promised voters "not to give Ukraine any ammunition".

After his appointment, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico confirmed that he would not support military assistance to Ukraine, because "it is better to negotiate peace for 10 years than to kill each other for 10 years without any result."

At the same time, Fico promised not to prevent Slovak companies from producing and supplying weapons to their customers, including Ukraine.

