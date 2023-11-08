Slovak government led by Fico rejects EUR 40 million new military aid package for Ukraine

The new government of Slovakia, led by its pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico, has blocked military aid to Ukraine worth EUR 40.3 million, Slovak daily newspaper Dennik N reported on Nov. 8.

The proposal for this new aid package was originally prepared by the former leadership of the Slovak Ministry of Defense. It included:

Four million rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition;

5,172 rounds of large-caliber ammunition for 125 mm guns;

140 missiles for the Kub air defense system;

Eight mortars;

1,200 mines.

Bratislava has previously provided 13 packages of military assistance to Kyiv worth EUR 671 million. Notably, Slovakia became the first NATO country to supply Ukraine with MiG-29 fighter jets.

The new prime minister of the country, Fico, had pledged to stop aid to Ukraine even before his election, echoing false narratives from Russian propaganda about the war. However, he says that he will not prohibit Slovak companies from selling weapons to Kyiv.

