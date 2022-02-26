Slovak government to give money to those sheltering refugees from Ukraine

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovakia will support people who shelter refugees from Ukraine with financial aid to help accommodate the thousands fleeing Russia's invasion of their country, Finance Minister Igor Matovic said on Saturday.

Although the European Union member shares only a short border with Ukraine, it has received more than 10,000 Ukrainians, mostly women and children, over the past 24 hours.

That is just a fraction of the influx that neighbouring Poland, which hosts the largest Ukrainian minority in the region, has seen with some 100,000 refugees in the past two days.

Slovak households and institutions will receive 200 euros ($225) a month for an adult and 100 euros a month for a child they accommodate, Matovic said.

The coalition government has in principle agreed on the plan, and the government should issue a decree on the matter on Monday, he added.

The government has also approved sending artillery ammunition and fuel to Ukraine's forces, and agreed to host a NATO battlegroup to enhance the alliance's eastern flank.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Clelia Oziel)