​​Slovak hauliers set up "warning blockade" on border with Ukraine

Representatives of the Union of Road Hauliers of Slovakia (UNAS) blocked the Vyšné Nemecké border crossing point with Ukraine on Thursday from the Slovak side for an hour, expressing solidarity with the Polish protesters.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Slovak agency TASR

Details: Slovak protesters blocked the road to the border crossing with cars from 13:00 to 14:00. Representatives of Polish hauliers, who blocked the border with Ukraine on the territory of Poland, also took part in the protest.

Quote: "If there is no progress, the Poles will continue to block the border, and we will join in by blocking the entire Vyšné Nemecké. We will be forced to, because there is no other way," UNAS head Stanislav Skala said in a comment to TASR.

Skala said that his Hungarian counterparts are already making similar appeals.

The Slovak Customs Office later said the hour-long blockade had not affected their work. The police also did not report any violations and stated that they were monitoring public order in the area of the border crossing.

Background:

Slovak hauliers have previously threatened to completely block the border with Ukraine if the European Commission does not intervene in the situation.

They are demanding that Brussels reinstate the commercial permit system for transportation within the EU, as European companies cannot compete with them. This is the same thing that the protesters on the Polish-Ukrainian border are demanding.

At the same time, the European Commission has already managed to warn that one of the key demands of Polish hauliers blocking the border with Ukraine is not legally possible.

