Slovak military aid to Ukraine halted to avoid risky precedent during change of power

The New Voice of Ukraine
·2 min read
0
The party that promised to end aid to Ukraine won the elections in Slovakia

The victory of a pro-Russian party in Slovakia’s parliamentary elections and the new government formation process are behind Bratislava’s decision not to provide Ukraine with a new military aid package, the Ukrainian news outlet European Pravda reported on Oct. 5.

European Pravda cited Jana Kobzova, a foreign policy advisor to the president of the Slovak Republic.

Read also: Slovakia formally accuses Russia of trying to influence election through disinformation

"The current Slovak government, which is outgoing, has constitutionally limited powers. The political parties that are now negotiating the possible formation of the (new) government are opposed to providing military aid to Ukraine."

Military aid package approval by the outgoing government would set a risky precedent for a change of power after future elections, in the view of Slovak President Zuzana Caputova.

Read also: Potential kingmaker to Slovakian government casts doubt on further military aid to Ukraine

"President Caputova has been a strong supporter of such assistance from the very beginning and has been in contact with the government regarding its support, especially after (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's recent visit to Slovakia in July," Kobzova said, stressing that the military assistance Slovakia provided to Ukraine was the largest the country had ever offered.

On Oct. 1, the pro-Russian Smer-SD party led by Robert Fico won the parliamentary elections in Slovakia with 23.29% of the vote after almost all the ballots were counted.

The second place went to the pro-European liberal party Progressive Slovakia (PS), led by Michal Šimečka, which received 17.07% of the vote.

Fico, after winning the Slovak general election, confirmed his intention to cut off aid to Ukraine.

Later, he proposed to organize peace talks on Ukraine.

Read also: ‘Wait for coalition formation before drawing conclusions’ – Ukraine’s Foreign Minister on Slovakian election

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Zero-days for hacking WhatsApp are now worth millions of dollars

    Thanks to improvements in security mechanisms and mitigations, hacking cell phones — both running iOS and Android — has become an expensive endeavor. Or in this case, inside WhatsApp, allowing them to monitor, read, and exfiltrate messages.

  • Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders game tonight

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.

  • Hate scrubbing? These 15 cleaning products do the dirty work for you — and they're under $25

    Find a handheld electric scrubber that'll spare you some elbow grease, a set-it-and-forget-it shower spray and more.

  • Gio Reyna returns to USMNT for a complicated Berhalter reunion

    Reyna, who hasn't played a minute of competitive soccer since June, is on the USMNT roster for October friendlies 10 months after a soap opera pulled his family and Berhalter's apart.

  • NFL picks against the spread: 49ers get their first true test against the Cowboys

    One of the best matchups of the NFL season happens Sunday night.

  • Stocks fall as countdown to jobs report begins: Stock market news today

    US stocks were broadly flat after jobless claims data stayed low, signaling a healthy labor market.

  • Likewise debuts Pix, an AI chatbot for entertainment recommendations

    Likewise, the company behind an app that can recommend your next TV binge, movie to watch, podcast to stream, or book to read, is out today with its own entertainment-focused AI companion, Pix. Built using a combination of Likewise's own customer data and technology from partner OpenAI, Pix can make entertainment recommendations and answer other questions via text message or email, or by communicating with Pix within the Pix mobile app, website, or even by speaking to Pix's TV app using a voice remote. Founded in 2017 by former Microsoft communications chief Larry Cohen with financial backing from Bill Gates,  the recommendations startup aims to offer an easy way for people to discover new TV shows, movies, books, podcasts, and more, as well as follow other users and make lists of their favorites to share.

  • Consumer brand accelerator SuperOrdinary gets $58M Series B at $800M valuation

    The average shopper probably hasn’t heard of SuperOrdinary, but if they are a beauty or skincare fan, they’ve definitely heard of some of the brands the startup works with: Olaplex, Farmacy and Biossance, to name a few. The Los Angeles-headquartered company works behind the scenes to help American and European consumer brands scale on marketplaces like Amazon, sell through social commerce and break into the Chinese market. Investors in this round included Manzanita, Alliance Consumer Growth, Demira GateUpper90 and SuperOrdinary founder and CEO Julian Reis.

  • Google agrees to reform its data terms after German antitrust intervention

    Following preliminary objections over Google's data terms, set out back in January by Germany's antitrust watchdog, the tech giant has agreed to make changes that will give users a better choice over its use of their information, the country's Federal Cartel Office (FCO) said today. The commitments cover situations where Google would like to combine personal data from one Google service with personal data from other Google or non-Google sources or cross-use these data in Google services that are provided separately, per the authority.

  • Section 32 closes on $525M fund, says there is 'a zone of commoditization that you have to avoid while investing in AI'

    Section 32, a venture firm founded by ex-Google Ventures CEO Bill Maris, has closed on $525 million in capital commitments across its fifth fund, TechCrunch is first to report. A portion of the capital will go toward early-stage investments, while the remaining will be reserved for follow-on opportunities. Section 32 has now backed about 100 startups across a variety of software-driven industries, including infrastructure, cybersecurity, gaming and brand experiences, enterprise, quantum and precision medicine, and computational biology.

  • Vera wants to use AI to cull generative models' worst behaviors

    Liz O'Sullivan is on a mission to make AI "a little bit safer," in her own words. A member of the National AI Advisory Committee, which drafts recommendations to the White House and Congress on how to foster AI adoption while regulating its risks, O'Sullivan spent 12 years on the business side of AI startups overseeing data labeling and operations and customer success. In 2019, she took a job at the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, mounting campaigns to protect New Yorkers' civil liberties, and co-founded Arthur AI, a startup that partners with civil society and academy to shine light into AI's "black box."

  • Jersey man blares Guns 'n Roses while crashing into police station

    A NJ man is in big trouble after ramming a local home and the police station, but he at least had the right soundtrack playing in the background.

  • MLB playoffs 2023: Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks advance to NLDS with wild-card sweeps

    The Miami Marlins and Milwaukee Brewers are out after back-to-back losses in their best-of-three series.

  • What to watch: Week 6 college football viewing guide

    We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.

  • Qakbot hackers are still spamming victims despite FBI takedown

    The hackers behind Qakbot, a notorious malware operation that was recently “dismantled” by the FBI, are still active and continue to target new victims, researchers say. The FBI announced in August that it had successfully “disrupted and dismantled” the infrastructure of the long-running Qakbot malware, which had infected more than 700,000 machines worldwide to cause hundreds of millions of dollars of damage. The FBI said at the time that the takedown, dubbed “Operation Duck Hunt”, included the seizure of 52 servers, which the agency said would “permanently dismantle” the botnet.

  • AWS, Microsoft, and Google face UK competition probe over cloud lock-in practices

    The U.K. cloud market has been thrust firmly into the regulatory crosshairs, with news that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching a full-scale investigation into whether the big cloud infrastructure companies make it difficult for businesses to switch, or use multiple providers. The news comes a full year after Ofcom revealed it was initiating a market study into the £7.5 billion U.K. cloud services market, though the regulatory body indicated at the report's halfway point in April that it had identified concerns that might warrant escalation to the CMA.

  • The Apple Watch Series 8 falls to a new low of $225

    Amazon is having a sale on the Apple Watch Series 8 and thanks to a coupon, it's down to the lowest price we've seen to date.

  • X cuts headlines from link previews as Musk wants users posting directly on the platform

    The move is part of Elon Musk's efforts to get users to post "long-form content" directly on the platform. When a user posted a chart from the report, Musk responded by saying that X's algorithm is designed to optimize time on the platform, so links don't get "as much attention." The move doesn't really come as a surprise given Musk posted about the change in August.

  • Samsung's $30 Galaxy SmartTag 2 arrives on October 11 with an all-new design

    Samsung has unveiled the SmartTag 2, an AirTag-like tracking device that's a successor to the original SmartTag released in 2021.

  • 'Seinfeld's Jason Alexander talks shrinkage on '$100,000 Pyramid' and more from a night of celebrity game shows

    Jason Alexander relives his iconic 'Seinfeld' moment on 'The $100,000 Pyramid' and other highlights from a night of celebrity game shows.